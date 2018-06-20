ESMO 20th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer（WCGC2018）がスペイン・バルセロナで始まった。初日の6月20日、朝10時から開催記者会見が行われ、ベルギーUniversity Hospitals Gasthuisberg Leuven and KU LeuvenのEric Van Custem氏が、今回注目すべき4演題を紹介した。
日経メディカルOncologyニュース
WCGC2018開幕、記者会見で胃癌のTAGS試験など注目4演題を紹介【WCGC2018】
2018/6/20
